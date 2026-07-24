Diddy Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight

A floatplane carrying 11 people erupted into flames after crashing into the water while attempting an emergency landing off the Washington coast, leaving one person critically injured. The single-engine de Havilland DHC-3, operated by Kenmore Air, went down in Shallow Bay near Sucia Island at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, roughly 45 minutes after departing Seattle en route to Roche Harbor. Video from the scene showed the aircraft consumed by flames and broken apart as it floated just off the rocky shoreline. Authorities said all 10 passengers and the pilot survived. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was in critical condition, while others suffered injuries ranging from head wounds to broken bones and lacerations. The U.S. Coast Guard transported two injured passengers to a hospital in Bellingham, while another two were taken to Orcas Island for treatment. Kenmore Air Chief Executive Officer David Gudgel confirmed the aircraft belonged to the company and said he was “grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for.” The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the emergency landing and subsequent fire. Thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 20 mph were moving through the area around the time of the crash.
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- 1Plane Carrying 11 Bursts Into Flames in Terrifying CrashFIREBALL HORRORA floatplane carrying 10 passengers and a pilot caught fire after attempting an emergency landing.
- 2Diddy Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Prison FightHANDS TO YOURSELF“I know I’ll never put my hands on another person again,” the disgraced mogul said during his sentencing last year.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Set Designer Dies in Shock StabbingFATAL SCENEPolice found the 34-year-old fatally stabbed in her Queens home before discovering her husband’s body hours later.
- 4Oscar Winners’ Mother Dies at 83 After Cancer DiagnosisFAMOUS FAMILYChris Anne Affleck, a longtime public school teacher, civil rights advocate, and Freedom Rider, has died.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Grammy Winner Admits ‘Vicious’ Nightclub Bottle AttackBOTTLE BATTLEThe Grammy winner admitted his role in the assault after initially denying the charges.
- 6American Airlines Plane Forced to Land After Wild TurbulenceMIDAIR SCAREA London-bound flight carrying 239 people diverted to New York after violent turbulence.
- 7’80s Rocker, 64, Abruptly Ends Show YOU CAN’T GO HOME!“You’re not seeing me at my best,” the rock star told fans from the stage.
- 8Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Dragged Into Bizarre Police ProbeFOWL PLAYPolice raided a property owned by her partner, where they say they found hundreds of birds allegedly bred for illegal fights.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9‘Destiny’s Child’ to Release New Album After 22 YearsSAY THEIR NAMEBeyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, revealed that a new album is coming during a radio appearance
- 10Nicole Kidman Seen With Big-Time Investor Following DivorceSPARKS FLYThe Emmy-winning actress is single following her split from Keith Urban.
Diddy Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight
Sean “Diddy” Combs was placed in solitary confinement after allegedly getting into a fight with a fellow inmate, TMZ reported. Combs, 56, who is serving a 50-month sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, reportedly became involved in an altercation with another inmate this week. The two men allegedly exchanged pushes and punches before prison staff intervened and separated them, after which the rapper was placed in solitary confinement. The disgraced mogul was convicted last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During his sentencing, his lawyers highlighted his years of charitable work and pointed to his good behavior while behind bars. “I don’t have nobody to blame but myself. I know I’ll never put my hands on another person again. I know that I’ve learned my lesson,” Combs told the court at the time. Although Combs’ attorneys had argued that he should serve his sentence from home, Judge Arun Subramanian considered letters from victims, including Cassie Ventura, who accused her former boyfriend of a decade-long pattern of physical abuse, rape, and sex trafficking. The judge said he was “not assured” that if Combs were released, “these crimes will not be committed again.” In response to a request for comment, Fort Dix clarified that it “does not disclose disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns.”
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
A set designer whose credits included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Goosebumps was found dead inside her New York City home in what police are investigating as a possible murder-suicide. Mary Kate Golding, 34, was discovered in the basement of her Astoria, Queens, home shortly after midnight Tuesday after officers responded to a call at the residence, according to the NYPD. Police said she had suffered a fatal stab wound to her back and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hours later, officers responding to a separate 911 call found an unresponsive man in nearby Astoria Park who was later identified as Golding’s husband, Joseph Azzaretto. An NYPD source told People that investigators are treating the deaths as a “possible murder-suicide.” Golding worked as a set designer and art department professional on productions including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Marry Me, The Big Sick, Meet Cute, and Goosebumps. The news of her death comes two weeks after Josh Grisetti, who played Ralph Emerson on the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died by suicide at 44. The investigation into Golding’s death remains ongoing.
The mother of Academy Award winners Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Chris Anne Affleck was 83. Affleck’s family said she was diagnosed in December and given six months to live. Her final wish was to see her grandson, Atticus, graduate from high school. She attended the ceremony with her family on May 31 before dying peacefully in her sleep two days later. Born Christine Anne Boldt in New York City in 1942, she graduated from Harvard University and spent 35 years as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. She was also a lifelong civil rights advocate who served as one of the original Freedom Riders traveling through the Deep South during the 1960s. She and her former husband, Timothy Affleck, welcomed Ben in 1972 and Casey in 1975 before raising their family in Massachusetts. Chris remained one of her sons’ biggest supporters throughout their Hollywood careers. She attended the 1998 Academy Awards alongside Ben and Matt Damon, where Good Will Hunting won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Ben later won a second Academy Award for Argo, while Casey won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Chris Brown, 37, has admitted his role in a violent London nightclub attack that prosecutors described as “vicious.” The Grammy-winning R&B singer pleaded guilty to affray at Southwark Crown Court on Friday over a February 2023 assault at Tape nightclub in Mayfair. Prosecutors allege Brown struck music producer Abe Diaw several times with a bottle before chasing him through the crowded venue, where he and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu allegedly punched and kicked the victim as he lay on the floor. Brown had initially denied the charges; however, prosecutors dropped separate counts alleging attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of the bottle as an offensive weapon after his guilty plea. Akinlolu, Brown’s vocal coach, also pleaded guilty to affray. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, with the offense carrying a maximum prison sentence of three years. Brown, who was arrested after arriving in the U.K. for his tour, was later released on £5 million ($6.6 million) bail.
An American Airlines flight bound for London was forced to land after severe turbulence injured two flight attendants. American Airlines Flight 174 took off from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The Boeing 777-200 was headed for London Heathrow when, less than an hour after takeoff, it turned toward New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. “We have two flight attendants injured due to turbulence,” the pilot said in audio obtained by ATC.com, adding that there were 239 “souls on board” and that the aircraft would need to make an overweight landing because it had not burned enough fuel. The Federal Aviation Administration said Flight 174 landed safely at about 11 p.m. The agency said it is investigating the incident. The FAA’s preliminary accident and incident notification confirmed that two flight attendants were injured. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Jon Bon Jovi, 64, stopped a concert in New York City on Thursday after struggling to get through his full set during his “Forever Tour.” The American singer was performing the eighth night of a nine-show residency at Madison Square Garden when he told fans, “I’m sorry, I’m hurt, and you’re not getting the best of me,” after singing his hit Livin’ on a Prayer, according to Page Six. The rock star later told fans that he would work on rescheduling the concert. “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m going to figure something out,” he told the crowd from the stage. “Just hold onto them, and we’ll work out a new date,” he added. A statement from Bon Jovi’s representatives later revealed that the singer had been battling a sinus infection, which forced the show to be halted 90 minutes into the performance. The tour marks Bon Jovi’s first return to the stage since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022. The singer, who fronts the band that bears his name, has said he is “deeply grateful” for the procedure as he continues his comeback to live performing. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bon Jovi’s representatives for comment.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has been pulled into an unsettling police investigation after officers raided a property owned by her longtime boyfriend as part of a probe into an alleged illegal cockfighting operation, according to The Daily Mail. Police searched three properties in southern Brazil, including one owned by businessman Alexandre Bertolucci, the partner of Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, after receiving tips about the alleged breeding and training of roosters for cockfighting. Investigators said they found about 1,500 Mura roosters housed in cramped cages, with many allegedly showing signs of neglect and mutilation consistent with birds prepared for fighting. No arrests have been made, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing. Bertolucci’s attorney denied any wrongdoing, insisting the property is a legitimate poultry breeding operation overseen by a veterinarian and saying investigators found no evidence of criminal activity at his client’s premises. There is no suggestion that Aveiro was involved in any alleged unlawful activity.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Beyoncé’s father and Destiny’s Child’s former manager, Mathew Knowles, revealed that previously unheard remixes are expected to be released within the next 30 days. “We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes. Some you’ve never heard before from Destiny’s Child,” Knowles said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio. He added that the collection will include dance mixes and “regular urban mixes,” saying, “We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.” Knowles also teased that some tracks feature guest rappers, mentioning Missy Elliott before stopping himself from revealing more details. The announcement comes just months after the trio reunited onstage during the final stop of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas in July 2025. The group performed fan favorites including “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath,” fueling fans’ wishes for a new album. Destiny’s Child last released a studio album, Destiny Fulfilled, in 2004 before officially parting ways in 2006.
Nicole Kidman was photographed alongside private equity CEO and investor Michael Reinstein. Paparazzi caught the two in an exchange outside of Kidman’s hotel room in Portofino, Italy. The Big Little Lies star, 59, finalized her divorce from country star Keith Urban, 58, with whom she shares two daughters, Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” the two-time Emmy Award winner told Variety. An insider shared with Page Six, “She is not dating anyone... She is focused on her kids.” The 59-year-old was seen smiling in photos obtained by the outlet with the founder of the 2013 global investment firm, Regent, and wearing a silk top and skirt set. The two are seen standing face to face in a doorway and also on a staircase outside of the hotel. Neither has commented publicly on the photos.