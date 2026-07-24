’80s Rocker, 64, Abruptly Ends Show After Telling Audience: ‘I’m Hurt’

The mother of Academy Award winners Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Chris Anne Affleck was 83. Affleck’s family said she was diagnosed in December and given six months to live. Her final wish was to see her grandson, Atticus, graduate from high school. She attended the ceremony with her family on May 31 before dying peacefully in her sleep two days later. Born Christine Anne Boldt in New York City in 1942, she graduated from Harvard University and spent 35 years as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. She was also a lifelong civil rights advocate who served as one of the original Freedom Riders traveling through the Deep South during the 1960s. She and her former husband, Timothy Affleck, welcomed Ben in 1972 and Casey in 1975 before raising their family in Massachusetts. Chris remained one of her sons’ biggest supporters throughout their Hollywood careers. She attended the 1998 Academy Awards alongside Ben and Matt Damon, where Good Will Hunting won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Ben later won a second Academy Award for Argo, while Casey won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.
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- 1Oscar Winners’ Mother Dies at 83 After Cancer DiagnosisFAMOUS FAMILYChris Anne Affleck, a longtime public school teacher, civil rights advocate, and Freedom Rider, has died.
- 2’80s Rocker, 64, Abruptly Ends Show YOU CAN’T GO HOME!“You’re not seeing me at my best,” the rock star told fans from the stage.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Dragged Into Bizarre Police ProbeFOWL PLAYPolice raided a property owned by her partner, where they say they found hundreds of birds allegedly bred for illegal fights.
- 4‘Destiny’s Child’ to Release New Album After 22 YearsSAY THEIR NAMEBeyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, revealed that a new album is coming during a radio appearance
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Nicole Kidman Seen With Big-Time Investor Following DivorceSPARKS FLYThe Emmy-winning actress is single following her split from Keith Urban.
- 6A-List Hollywood Couple’s Daughter to Make Shakespeare DebutNEXT IN LINEThe 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is set to make a name for herself.
- 7Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Are Suing His WidowFAMILY FEUDThe actor’s siblings say they took action on behalf of their parents.
- 8Tennis Icon Reveals She’s Broke After $60M ‘Betrayal’BREAK POINTThe athlete says her ex-husband wasn’t who she thought he was.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Millions of Eggs Recalled Over New Diarrhea Illness FearsBAD EGGThe recall affects approximately 1.6 million white-shell and brown cage-free eggs.
- 10‘The Morning Show’ Announces Its Ending After Five SeasonsMOURNING THE SHOWThe Emmy-winning show stars A-listers Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
’80s Rocker, 64, Abruptly Ends Show After Telling Audience: ‘I’m Hurt’
Jon Bon Jovi, 64, stopped a concert in New York City on Thursday after struggling to get through his full set during his “Forever Tour.” The American singer was performing the eighth night of a nine-show residency at Madison Square Garden when he told fans, “I’m sorry, I’m hurt, and you’re not getting the best of me,” after singing his hit Livin’ on a Prayer, according to Page Six. The rock star later told fans that he would work on rescheduling the concert. “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m going to figure something out,” he told the crowd from the stage. “Just hold onto them, and we’ll work out a new date,” he added. A statement from Bon Jovi’s representatives later revealed that the singer had been battling a sinus infection, which forced the show to be halted 90 minutes into the performance. The tour marks Bon Jovi’s first return to the stage since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022. The singer, who fronts the band that bears his name, has said he is “deeply grateful” for the procedure as he continues his comeback to live performing. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bon Jovi’s representatives for comment.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has been pulled into an unsettling police investigation after officers raided a property owned by her longtime boyfriend as part of a probe into an alleged illegal cockfighting operation, according to The Daily Mail. Police searched three properties in southern Brazil, including one owned by businessman Alexandre Bertolucci, the partner of Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, after receiving tips about the alleged breeding and training of roosters for cockfighting. Investigators said they found about 1,500 Mura roosters housed in cramped cages, with many allegedly showing signs of neglect and mutilation consistent with birds prepared for fighting. No arrests have been made, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing. Bertolucci’s attorney denied any wrongdoing, insisting the property is a legitimate poultry breeding operation overseen by a veterinarian and saying investigators found no evidence of criminal activity at his client’s premises. There is no suggestion that Aveiro was involved in any alleged unlawful activity.
Beyoncé’s father and Destiny’s Child’s former manager, Mathew Knowles, revealed that previously unheard remixes are expected to be released within the next 30 days. “We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes. Some you’ve never heard before from Destiny’s Child,” Knowles said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio. He added that the collection will include dance mixes and “regular urban mixes,” saying, “We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.” Knowles also teased that some tracks feature guest rappers, mentioning Missy Elliott before stopping himself from revealing more details. The announcement comes just months after the trio reunited onstage during the final stop of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas in July 2025. The group performed fan favorites including “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath,” fueling fans’ wishes for a new album. Destiny’s Child last released a studio album, Destiny Fulfilled, in 2004 before officially parting ways in 2006.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Nicole Kidman was photographed alongside private equity CEO and investor Michael Reinstein. Paparazzi caught the two in an exchange outside of Kidman’s hotel room in Portofino, Italy. The Big Little Lies star, 59, finalized her divorce from country star Keith Urban, 58, with whom she shares two daughters, Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” the two-time Emmy Award winner told Variety. An insider shared with Page Six, “She is not dating anyone... She is focused on her kids.” The 59-year-old was seen smiling in photos obtained by the outlet with the founder of the 2013 global investment firm, Regent, and wearing a silk top and skirt set. The two are seen standing face to face in a doorway and also on a staircase outside of the hotel. Neither has commented publicly on the photos.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Noelle, is set to star in “Midsommar!,” a modern, 90-minute adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Following its Pittsburgh run, the production will travel to Scotland for its U.K. premiere at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will run from Aug. 7 through Aug. 31. The 20-year-old has completed her sophomore year at Carnegie Mellon University, and Page Six reported that she is studying theater. In 2024, Suri dropped “Cruise” from her public name and began using Suri Noelle, adopting her mother Katie Holmes’ middle name. Tom Cruise, 64, and Katie Holmes, 47, began dating in 2005 after meeting in Los Angeles. Holmes announced her pregnancy later that year, and they welcomed Suri on April 18, 2006. The couple married in Italy in November 2006 before Holmes filed for divorce in 2012. Cruise has reportedly been estranged from Suri since the divorce. While neither Cruise nor Suri has publicly discussed their relationship, reports over the years have frequently cited Cruise’s involvement with the Church of Scientology as a factor in the family’s separation.
Chadwick Boseman’s brothers say their legal fight with the late actor’s widow is about bringing “clarity” to the handling of his estate. Kevin and Derrick Boseman, who filed a petition in Los Angeles on July 17 seeking to remove Taylor Simone Ledward as administrator, released a statement Thursday saying they took the action on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. The brothers allege Ledward has failed to properly distribute assets nearly four years after a court ordered the estate’s final distribution, leaving matters involving Boseman’s intellectual property and legacy unresolved. They also claim royalties, residuals, image rights, real estate, and other assets have yet to be fully accounted for. “Our hope is that this process brings clarity, honors the Court’s orders, and ensures the responsible stewardship of Chadwick’s legacy,” the family said in a statement. Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 54, who reportedly earned $60 million throughout her successful career, blames her ex-husband for leaving her penniless. “I focused on playing tennis and never handled my own financial affairs because I didn’t know how. I trusted my husband… And the [£31m] vanished. I was left to shoulder the entire burden,” the tennis champ said on a Spanish TV show. Sanchez Vicario was married to entrepreneur Josep Santacana from 2008 to 2019, and had two children together. “I fell blindly in love, and he really isn’t the person I thought he was,” she continued. The couple was found guilty of fraud in 2024 for hiding assets and evading paying debts to the Bank of Luxembourg. Sanchez Vicario was initially ordered a two-year prison sentence, but the tennis star, a first-time offender who promised to pay back her $11 million debt, avoided prison. Santacana was sentenced to three years behind bars. During the trial, Sanchez Vicario said, despite her high-earning career, she had no money to support her children. The Spanish phenom won three French Open singles titles, the U.S. Open in 1994 and reached multiple Australian Open and Wimbledon finals.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs sold across six states are being recalled after officials warned they may be contaminated with salmonella. Midwest Poultry Services announced Wednesday that it is recalling white-shell and brown cage-free eggs produced on its Texas farms because of the potential presence of Salmonella Enteritidis. The affected eggs were distributed to retail and food service customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico and Mississippi. They were sold at Kroger, Brookshire Grocery and other smaller retailers. Midwest Poultry Services has stopped distributing eggs produced on its Texas farms while the issue is investigated. Salmonella can be found on the outside or inside of eggs and may cause fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting within 12 to 72 hours after consumption. The recalled cartons have best-by or sell-by dates ranging from July 20 through Aug. 17 and can be identified by code numbers P-1950 or 0840962. No illnesses have been linked to the recalled eggs, the FDA said
Apple TV will say goodbye to The Morning Show after five seasons. “For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams,” executive producer Charlotte Stoudt said in Thursday’s announcement. “We feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor.” The series, which stars Reese Witherspoon, 50, and Jennifer Aniston, 57, is one of AppleTV’s first originals to be produced. It recieved a two-season, straight-to-series order in 2017. In the show, Aniston, who plays head anchor Alex Leavy, and Witherspoon, who stars as up-and-coming journalist Bradley Jackson, navigate the cutthroat culture and behind-the-scenes world of a morning news television program. The show’s fifth season is currently in production, featuring other A-listers, including Lizzy Caplan and Reneé Rapp. It is not confirmed when the fifth season will be released, though there is speculation that it will air in September 2027, since the show’s last three seasons have aired every other September since 2021.