Plane Carrying 11 Bursts Into Flames in Terrifying Crash
A floatplane carrying 11 people erupted into flames after crashing into the water while attempting an emergency landing off the Washington coast, leaving one person critically injured. The single-engine de Havilland DHC-3, operated by Kenmore Air, went down in Shallow Bay near Sucia Island at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, roughly 45 minutes after departing Seattle en route to Roche Harbor. Video from the scene showed the aircraft consumed by flames and broken apart as it floated just off the rocky shoreline. Authorities said all 10 passengers and the pilot survived. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was in critical condition, while others suffered injuries ranging from head wounds to broken bones and lacerations. The U.S. Coast Guard transported two injured passengers to a hospital in Bellingham, while another two were taken to Orcas Island for treatment. Kenmore Air Chief Executive Officer David Gudgel confirmed the aircraft belonged to the company and said he was “grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for.” The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the emergency landing and subsequent fire. Thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 20 mph were moving through the area around the time of the crash.