Teen Heartthrob Turned Scientologist Becomes First-Time Dad

Supriya Ganesh won’t be staying off TV screens for long after her surprising departure from The Pitt. The actress has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming reboot of 13 Going on 30, which also stars Emily Bader, Logan Lerman, Jessica Alba, Tim Meadows, and Taylor Ortega. Jennifer Garner, who headlined the 2004 romantic comedy, is returning as an executive producer on the new film. The announcement comes just weeks after HBO confirmed Ganesh’s character, Dr. Samira Mohan, would not return for the upcoming third season of The Pitt, with sources describing the move as a story-driven creative decision. Ganesh previously said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from fans after news of her exit broke and hinted that she already had new projects in the works. The announcement marks her first major role announced since leaving the Emmy-winning medical drama.
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- 1‘The Pitt’ Star Lands Netflix Gig After Shock ExitBACK TO LIFEThe actress is joining Netflix’s reboot of “13 Going on 30” after leaving the hit medical drama.
- 2Foreclosures Rocket Across the U.S. Under TrumpPRICEY PROBLEMMore and more Americans are facing the fear of losing their homes.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Explosive Diarrhea Virus Expands to 9 StatesSPREADINGNearly 2,000 confirmed cases are linked to contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants.
- 4LeBron James Shocks NBA to Sign With Unexpected New TeamBASKETBALL BOMBSHELLThe NBA legend is headed back east—but not to one of his former teams.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 5World Cup Star Tests Positive for Drugs, Cops SayOWN GOALThe player was stopped and tested twice within a matter of hours.
- 6Trump Pulls Goon's Nomination After ‘Clown‘ Insult EmergesSEND IN THE CLOWNSThe president’s DOJ pick, Kosta Ligris, also called police “dumb as dirt”.
- 7Soldiers Busted After Drunken Tank Joyride Wrecks CarsBOOZY BLUNDERThey had reportedly been drinking off base before returning to camp.
- 8Filmmaker Learns Charles Manson Was Her GrandfatherFAMILY SECRETA DNA test uncovered the shocking family connection, inspiring a deeply personal Hulu documentary.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 9Teen Heartthrob Turned Scientologist Becomes First-Time DadBABY NEWSThe actor shared a photo of his newborn’s tiny hand just one week after opening up about his conversion to Scientology.
- 10Diddy Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Prison FightHANDS TO YOURSELF“I know I’ll never put my hands on another person again,” the disgraced mogul said during his sentencing last year.
Foreclosure filings have skyrocketed as home prices in the United States continue to rise. Filings have increased by 21 percent in the first six months of 2026 compared to last year, according to analysis by ABC News. Florida, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, had the highest average number of foreclosure filings by zip code since the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by New Jersey, Delaware, Nevada, South Carolina, Illinois, California, Maryland, Ohio, and Arizona. “If you don’t have savings or a way to cover yourself, it absolutely can happen to you,” former Arizona homeowner Emily Arner told ABC, losing her home to foreclosure in September 2025 following her husband’s sudden job loss. “It can happen to anybody.” The report comes weeks after Trump declared at the G7 summit that affordability was “a fake word made up by the Democrats.” Trump has blamed the inflation rates of his current term on the economy he inherited from former President Joe Biden. The number of foreclosures remains below the peak of the 2008 housing crisis, during which 2.9 million foreclosures occurred in one year. However, experts remain concerned that high mortgage rates, property taxes, and insurance costs are driving up the price of rent.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the nation’s largest known Cyclospora outbreak to include nine extra states. Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania join Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia in an ongoing investigation involving contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce. Cyclospora infections have been reported in at least 41 states this year, but investigators are still working to determine how many are part of the nine-state outbreak linked to the lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell restaurants. Health officials have confirmed 1,947 illnesses tied to people who reported eating at Taco Bell, with at least 98 people hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Federal investigators have traced the lettuce to Taylor Farms, which voluntarily recalled shredded iceberg lettuce sourced and processed in central Mexico. Cyclosporiasis is a parasitic illness that causes severe gastrointestinal symptoms, including watery diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and extreme fatigue. The CDC said illnesses in the outbreak began on June 22 and have continued through July 20. Officials stressed that not every cyclospora infection reported this year is tied to the Taco Bell outbreak.
LeBron James is officially a Philadelphia 76er. ESPN first revealed the shock signing late Friday morning, reporting that the 41-year-old was inking a two-year deal worth $8 million. Where James would play his record-breaking 24th season has been the biggest talking point of the NBA offseason, with many experts predicting that he would sign to one of his previous teams, like the Miami Heat or his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Instead, James is headed to Philadelphia with hopes of breaking a 43-year championship drought for the 76ers—similar to how he delivered a championship to the Cavaliers in 2016 after the team went 52 years without a trophy. The 76ers finished last season as the seventh-best team in the Eastern Conference, but were able to shock the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. They were then eliminated in the conference semi-finals by the eventual champions, the New York Knicks.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Australian soccer player Cristian Volpato, who made three World Cup appearances, has allegedly tested positive for cocaine and was also allegedly caught speeding. The 22-year-old was stopped by police twice within a matter of hours, the Associated Press reported. The first stop occurred at around 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, when he underwent a drug test that came back negative. Roughly two hours later, he was allegedly caught driving 30 mph over the speed limit in a BMW coupe on Sydney’s Anzac Bridge. Police then carried out a second roadside drug test, which allegedly detected cocaine in his system, with a follow-up oral fluid sample taken for further analysis, according to the BBC. The midfielder, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, previously represented Italy at youth level before switching allegiance to the Australian national team in May ahead of the World Cup. He played against the U.S. in the group stage, before Australia were knocked out by Egypt on penalties in the round of 32. In a statement, Football Australia said it was “aware of the allegations involving one of our players,” according to ABC News Australia. “We have been in contact with the player and continue to monitor the matter and support the player throughout this process,” the organization added.
Donald Trump has quietly killed off his own Justice Department pick—three weeks after it emerged he’d called the president a “clown”. Kosta Ligris, a tech entrepreneur and former real estate lawyer, was nominated by Trump to run the DOJ office that funds state, local and tribal police. The Senate Judiciary Committee then unearthed more than 300 archived posts from an X account appearing to be his, as Courthouse News Service reported, which mocked judges, cops and lawmakers from both parties. Senators read them aloud at his June 24 confirmation hearing. Rhode Island’s Sheldon Whitehouse noted that Ligris had once dismissed Trump, 80, and Kamala Harris as “two clowns.” He had also gone after the police he would have funded, writing in a 2024 reply to dashcam footage: “typical cop … dumb as dirt.” Ligris said he wiped his posts every 90 days for cybersecurity reasons. Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin pressed him on it. “That’s it?” Durbin said. Trump signed the withdrawal letter on July 14, the Daily Beast’s investigative Substack PunchUp reports. The Senate logged it that day. PunchUp contacted Ligris, the White House, and the DOJ for comment.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
Two soldiers were arrested after a “tank” was allegedly stolen from a British Army base in southern England and driven through a narrow access road, damaging several parked vehicles. Footage published by The Sun appeared to show a 15-ton Bulldog armored personnel carrier traveling along a narrow access road after striking a parked van and SUV at about 1 a.m. Friday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported the soldiers had been drinking off base before returning to Tidworth Camp, a British Army garrison in Wiltshire, and allegedly taking the vehicle for a joyride. The footage shows the driver struggling to keep the Bulldog straight before the camera pans to a heavily damaged Vauxhall van pushed into a silver SUV. The Army said the Royal Military Police arrested two soldiers following the Friday incident. “We expect the highest standards from our personnel,” an Army spokesperson said. “We will not comment further while an investigation is ongoing.” No injuries were reported, and the Bulldog was not damaged.
A filmmaker says she was left “devastated” after an ancestry test revealed one of America’s most infamous killers was her grandfather. Sophia Maddox, 26, told the New York Post she broke down in tears after learning her father, Daniel Arguelles, was the biological son of Charles Manson, the cult leader convicted in the notorious 1969 murders that terrorized Hollywood. Maddox recalled feeling “dumbstruck” as her father comforted her, assuring her they were “nothing like him.” The shocking discovery became the basis for her new Hulu documentary, My Grandfather Charles Manson, which follows her efforts to understand her family’s history while interviewing people connected to Manson’s life and crimes. Maddox said examining the factors that shaped Manson should not be mistaken for defending him, arguing that confronting the past is essential to breaking cycles of abuse. She added that while she recognizes a family streak of creativity, she feels no personal connection to Manson beyond the painful truth of their biological relationship.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Teen Heartthrob Turned Scientologist Becomes First-Time Dad
Dylan Sprayberry, 28, announced the arrival of his first child with wife Pruette Karl in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The announcement featured a close-up photo of the newborn’s tiny hand clutching a shirt. “‘As written.’ #longlivesprayberry,” he captioned the post. The Teen Wolf star revealed they were expecting with a social media post of Karl cradling her baby bump paired with another announcement. “What would you guys say if I told you I am going to be releasing new music VERY soon?? And what would you say if I told I’M GOING TO BE A DAD!?!” he wrote in April. The news comes just one week after Sprayberry revealed he converted to Scientology three years ago during his sobriety journey. The actor said he has now been sober for five years after struggling with substance abuse that began in his teens. He explained that after getting sober, he sought answers for the mental health challenges that remained and eventually met Scientologists who introduced him to the religion. Sprayberry, who played Liam Dunbar on Teen Wolf from 2014 to 2017, said the experience helped him realize that “happiness is not something that I have to get - it’s something that I create within myself.”
Sean “Diddy” Combs was placed in solitary confinement after allegedly getting into a fight with a fellow inmate, TMZ reported. Combs, 56, who is serving a 50-month sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, reportedly became involved in an altercation with another inmate this week. The two men allegedly exchanged pushes and punches before prison staff intervened and separated them, after which the rapper was placed in solitary confinement. The disgraced mogul was convicted last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During his sentencing, his lawyers highlighted his years of charitable work and pointed to his good behavior while behind bars. “I don’t have nobody to blame but myself. I know I’ll never put my hands on another person again. I know that I’ve learned my lesson,” Combs told the court at the time. Although Combs’ attorneys had argued that he should serve his sentence from home, Judge Arun Subramanian considered letters from victims, including Cassie Ventura, who accused her former boyfriend of a decade-long pattern of physical abuse, rape, and sex trafficking. The judge said he was “not assured” that if Combs were released, “these crimes will not be committed again.” In response to a request for comment, Fort Dix clarified that it “does not disclose disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns.”