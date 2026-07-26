Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Super Bowl Champ Dies at 38

‘REST EASY, COACH’
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 07.25.26 9:44PM EDT 
Jordan Devey at the Buffalo Bills training camp five years ago.
Jordan Devey at the Buffalo Bills training camp five years ago. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Ex-NFL star Jordan Devey has died at the age of 38. The former offensive lineman won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots in 2015. He died by suicide. Devey’s wife, Linsey, wrote on Instagram that she and her husband were just days away from celebrating their 15th anniversary. “We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs,” she wrote. “We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you.” Devey spent his final years coaching high school athletes in Eagle, Idaho. “The fields won’t feel the same without him,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Every practice, every game, every lesson about teamwork, perseverance, and doing things the right way carries a piece of what Jordan stood for. Rest easy, coach.” In a GoFundMe post, Devey’s family hailed his “commitment to uplifting those around him, which extended far beyond sports, as he faithfully served in his church, offering support, counsel, and friendship to anyone in need.” After playing football at Utah’s Snow College and the University of Memphis, Devey launched his NFL career in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens and moved to the Patriots the following year. He also played with the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills. He retired from the NFL in 2021.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at The Los Angeles Times

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2
Tech Bros Are Snatching Up the World’s Dino Bones
THEY WALK THE EARTH
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 07.25.26 3:08AM EDT 
T-rex "Gus" makes his public debut before he's auctioned off by Sotheby's
T-rex "Gus" makes his public debut before he's auctioned off by Sotheby's TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Auction houses are making bank selling to tech bros looking for something interesting to do with their bulging pockets—like blow a wad on dinosaur fossils. The explosion in tech wealth is fueling record prices for dino bones—as well as art and expensive watches. The major auction houses racked up nearly $10 billion in sales in the first half of the year, marking one of the strongest annual starts yet, reports CNBC. Sotheby’s reported the best first half in its 300-year history, with $4.4 billion in sales, up 58 percent from last year. A big boost is coming from a new wave of well-heeled younger collectors, getting fat on the artificial intelligence boom, IPOs and zooming stocks. “The wealth being created now is the number one factor in our business right now,” Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart said. “It’s… very visible when you sit here in New York and talk about the SpaceX IPO and different tech IPOs coming and the AI fever.” Prehistoric dinosaur bones are especially hot. Sotheby’s this month sold a 38-foot-long fossilized skeleton of Tyrannosaurus rex “Gus,” named for the owner of the South Dakota ranch where the T-rex was reposing—for $50.1 million, the most expensive fossil yet auctioned. Seven bidders battled for Gus, believed to be 67 million years old. His new owner has yet to be identified.

Read it at CNBC

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This Skincare-Infused Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a Jar
GOLDEN HOUR
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.14.26 8:54PM EDT 
Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/Summer Fridays.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).

Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.

Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm
Shop Now Summer Fridays$32

Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.

Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct. ​

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3
1980s Rocker Undergoes Emergency Surgery After ‘Intense Pain’
OUCH
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 07.25.26 8:32AM EDT 
Published 07.25.26 1:57AM EDT 
Bret Michaels offers an update on Facebook after a fight with a kidney stone.
Bret Michaels offers an update on Facebook after a fight with a kidney stone. Bret Michaels/Facebook

Poison frontman Bret Michaels had emergency surgery after performing three concerts in “intense pain.” The 63-year-old “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” hitman shared updates from his hospital bed on Facebook this week following his battle with a kidney stone. He was rushed to a hospital after an agonizing seven days. “The pain became intense but... I played through [concerts in] Charleston [West Virginia], Grantville, [Pennsylvania], and a special private show at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane for veterans, active duty, and their families,” he wrote. Michaels noted he was hospitalized “immediately, the next day.” Now “out of post-op recovery after a successful operation,” Michaels said he was looking forward to getting back on the road. He’s next scheduled to perform July 31 in Belleville, Illinois, as part of his Live & Amplified tour, which is running through September. The rocker said he’s “wise enough to know how important family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses play such a vital role in our everyday health.” Michaels had been scheduled to play at the UFC Donald Trump birthday bash at the White House in June, but like nearly every other musician, he dropped out, saying it “evolved into something much more divisive” than what he had signed up for.

Read it at PAGE SIX

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4
‘Divorce of the Century’ Ends With Billionaire’s Huge Payout
CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.26 1:23PM EDT 
Chloe Kim and Chey Tae-Wo
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 14: Chloe Kim and Chey Tae-Won attend the "One Planet, Building Bridges To A Better Future" Gala at Fondation Louis Vuitton on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) Pierre Suu/Getty Images

A South Korean court has ordered AI billionaire and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, about $645 million. The ruling marks South Korea’s largest-ever divorce settlement, though it falls short of the nearly $1 billion Roh sought. Judges awarded her roughly one-third of the couple’s marital assets, rejecting Chey’s argument that his inherited SK Inc. shares should be excluded from the settlement. The case stems from Chey’s 2015 public confession that he had fallen in love with another woman, Kim Hee-young, and fathered a child with her during his 27-year marriage to Roh, the daughter of former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo. The legal fight also evolved into a dispute over the origins of the SK business empire, with Roh’s attorneys alleging her father secretly helped finance the company’s early expansion, claims Chey has denied. Chey’s fortune has surged in the past years thanks to the AI boom, as SK Hynix, a major supplier of advanced memory chips used in Nvidia’s AI systems, saw its stock soar. His lawyers said they are reviewing Friday’s decision and have not ruled out another appeal.

Read it at New York Post

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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5
Legendary Director of ‘The Mask’ Dead at 74
STAR-MAKER
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.26 4:28PM EDT 
Chuck Russell
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Chuck Russell attends the Gala Film "Ghosts Of Ruin" Press Line during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage) Araya Doheny/WireImage

Chuck Russell, the director of The Mask and many other hit movies, died on Wednesday at 74. A San Diego local fire department responded to his home after reports involving an unconscious man were filed. No cause of death has been disclosed. Russell was born in Park Ridge, Illinois, and moved to Los Angeles after graduating from the University of Illinois. He worked his way up the ladder, beginning as a production assistant for low-budget films early in his career. He earned his first major writing credit with 1984’s sci-fi thriller Dreamscape. Russell’s directorial debut was the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which helped launch Patricia Arquette’s career. He also directed Girls Just to Have Fun in 1985, helping to launch the careers of Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt, as well as Junebug in 2005, which marked the first of six Oscar nominations for its star, Amy Adams. In 1994, he directed the hit The Mask, turning Jim Carrey into a household name and serving as Cameron Diaz’s feature film debut. Russell’s 2002 action-fantasy film The Scorpion King was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first leading role in a major Hollywood film. His final completed project was writing and directing the 2024 supernatural horror remake of Witchboard. Russell is survived by his wife, Ania Zeyne Russell, and three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn.

Read it at TMZ

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6
Jessica Simpson’s Ex-Football-Star Boyfriend Arrested
OFFICER PLEASE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.26 3:26PM EDT 
Tony Romo
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 30: American broadcaster and former NFL quarterback, Tony Romo watches the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens warm up prior to their game on December 30, 2018, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, 46, was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday night for allegedly operating while intoxicated. According to a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s arrest report, Romo was stopped around 6 p.m. while driving southbound on the I-43 highway. After performing poorly on several field sobriety tests, Romo was taken into custody. The incident occurred after Romo participated in the Wisconsin State Amateur Gold Championship, where he tied for 74th place. Romo previously had a high-profile romance with actress Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. Simpson detailed the breakup in her 2020 memoir Open Book, revealing that Romo ended the relationship after discovering text messages between her and ex-boyfriend John Mayer. She denies that any infidelity occurred. Romo played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, scoring 248 touchdowns. He transitioned into a broadcasting career upon retirement in 2017, serving as the lead NFL game analyst for The NFL on CBS. He married model Candice Crawford in 2011 and the pair had three sons together. Romo has been released and is due in court on Sept. 21.

Read it at NBC Sports

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7
Mike Tyson Reveals Mom Gave Him Drugs When He Was 10
HARDEST FIGHT
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.25.26 8:31AM EDT 
Published 07.24.26 2:50PM EDT 
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Mike Tyson fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Mike Tyson fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024) Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 60, revealed that he was introduced to alcohol and marijuana when he was just 10 years old. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Tyson said his mother, who struggled with alcoholism, gave him the substances in hopes they would help him sleep. “When you’re a kid your mother gives you liquor and marijuana for you to think that you’re going to go to sleep or something,” Tyson said. “My mother was an alcoholic. Liquor and marijuana to see if you go to sleep.” When asked when he first tried drugs, Tyson replied, “Kid. 10 years old, 9 years old. Smoking and drinking.” He added, “Then as I got older, I tried acid.” When host Joe Rogan asked how old he was, Tyson answered, “Probably 11.” The boxing icon has long spoken about growing up in poverty in Brooklyn and losing his mother, Lorna Tyson, when he was 16. He has credited legendary trainer Cus D’Amato with providing stability and guidance during his teenage years. Tyson frequently reflects on how childhood trauma fueled decades of addiction while crediting cannabis as part of his ongoing healing journey.

Read it at WBLS

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8
Simone Biles Undergoes Medical Procedure Weeks After ‘Almost Dying’
HEALTH SCARE
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.24.26 2:06PM EDT 
Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens.
Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens. Instagram

Simone Biles has shared another health update weeks after revealing she “almost died” during a frightening medical emergency earlier this summer. The Olympic gymnastics icon posted a photo from what appeared to be a medical office, showing her husband, Jonathan Owens, by her side as she underwent an unspecified procedure on his birthday. Biles, wearing a hospital gown and cap in the photo, offered few details about the treatment, joking on Instagram after waking up, but did not explain what the procedure was for. Last month, the 29-year-old stunned fans when she revealed she had spent days recovering in bed after what she called one of the scariest experiences of her life, writing that “almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card.” At the time, she said Owens was away at Indianapolis Colts practices while she recovered and thanked friends and family for checking in on her. Biles has not publicly disclosed the cause of either the June health scare or the latest procedure, though she has since resumed public appearances alongside Owens.

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Take Notes Like a Pro With an Innovative Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.20.26 4:02PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.

The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
World Cup Star Tests Positive for Drugs, Cops Say
OWN GOAL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 07.24.26 12:09PM EDT 
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Australia's Cristian Volpato celebrates with team mates after Egypt's Mohamed Hany scored an own goal and Australia's first IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Australia's Cristian Volpato celebrates with team mates after Egypt's Mohamed Hany scored an own goal and Australia's first IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron JEROME MIRON/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Australian soccer player Cristian Volpato, who made three World Cup appearances, has allegedly tested positive for cocaine and was also allegedly caught speeding. The 22-year-old was stopped by police twice within a matter of hours, the Associated Press reported. The first stop occurred at around 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, when he underwent a drug test that came back negative. Roughly two hours later, he was allegedly caught driving 30 mph over the speed limit in a BMW coupe on Sydney’s Anzac Bridge. Police then carried out a second roadside drug test, which allegedly detected cocaine in his system, with a follow-up oral fluid sample taken for further analysis, according to the BBC. The midfielder, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, previously represented Italy at youth level before switching allegiance to the Australian national team in May ahead of the World Cup. He played against the U.S. in the group stage, before Australia were knocked out by Egypt on penalties in the round of 32. In a statement, Football Australia said it was “aware of the allegations involving one of our players,” according to ABC News Australia. “We have been in contact with the player and continue to monitor the matter and support the player throughout this process,” the organization added.

Read it at The Associated Press

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10
Swimmer Seriously Injured in Brutal Fish Attack
SEA SCARE
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.24.26 1:08PM EDT 
Barracuda
Cayman Islands, Giant Barracuda. (Photo by Kurt AMSLER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Kurt AMSLER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A vacation swim off Italy’s Mediterranean coast ended in horror when a tourist was left bleeding heavily after a mystery sea creature tore into his leg. The 55-year-old Swiss man was swimming off Myosotis Beach in the seaside town of Pioppi when he suddenly suffered a deep bite wound that reportedly left him struggling to make it back to shore. Beachgoers and lifeguards rushed to his aid, using a tourniquet to slow the blood loss before taking him to a first-aid station. He was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he received stitches for the serious injury. Authorities have not identified the animal responsible, though experts believe the bite may have come from a grey triggerfish or a small barracuda. The incident follows other reported fish bites along Italy’s coastline and comes as officials across parts of the Mediterranean continue monitoring increasingly aggressive marine species linked to warming seas.

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