Super Bowl Champ Dies at 38
Ex-NFL star Jordan Devey has died at the age of 38. The former offensive lineman won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots in 2015. He died by suicide. Devey’s wife, Linsey, wrote on Instagram that she and her husband were just days away from celebrating their 15th anniversary. “We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs,” she wrote. “We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you.” Devey spent his final years coaching high school athletes in Eagle, Idaho. “The fields won’t feel the same without him,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Every practice, every game, every lesson about teamwork, perseverance, and doing things the right way carries a piece of what Jordan stood for. Rest easy, coach.” In a GoFundMe post, Devey’s family hailed his “commitment to uplifting those around him, which extended far beyond sports, as he faithfully served in his church, offering support, counsel, and friendship to anyone in need.” After playing football at Utah’s Snow College and the University of Memphis, Devey launched his NFL career in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens and moved to the Patriots the following year. He also played with the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills. He retired from the NFL in 2021.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.