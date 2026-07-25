‘80s Rocker Undergoes Emergency Surgery After ‘Intense Pain’
Poison frontman Bret Michaels had emergency surgery after performing three concerts in “intense pain.” The 63-year-old “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” hitman shared updates from his hospital bed on Facebook this week following his battle with a kidney stone. He was rushed to a hospital after an agonizing seven days. “The pain became intense but... I played through [concerts in] Charleston [West Virginia], Grantville, [Pennsylvania], and a special private show at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane for veterans, active duty, and their families,” he wrote. Michaels noted he was hospitalized “immediately, the next day.” Now “out of post-op recovery after a successful operation,” Michaels said he was looking forward to getting back on the road. He’s next scheduled to perform July 31 in Belleville, Illinois, as part of his Live & Amplified tour, which is running through September. The rocker said he’s “wise enough to know how important family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses play such a vital role in our everyday health.” Michaels had been scheduled to play at the UFC Donald Trump birthday bash at the White House in June, but like nearly every other musician, he dropped out, saying it “evolved into something much more divisive” than what he had signed up for.