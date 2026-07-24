Jessica Simpson’s Ex-Football-Star Boyfriend Arrested

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, 46, was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday night for allegedly operating while intoxicated. According to a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s arrest report, Romo was stopped around 6 p.m. while driving southbound on the I-43 highway. After performing poorly on several field sobriety tests, Romo was taken into custody. The incident occurred after Romo participated in the Wisconsin State Amateur Gold Championship, where he tied for 74th place. Romo previously had a high-profile romance with actress Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. Simpson detailed the breakup in her 2020 memoir Open Book, revealing that Romo ended the relationship after discovering text messages between her and ex-boyfriend John Mayer. She denies that any infidelity occurred. Romo played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, scoring 248 touchdowns. He transitioned into a broadcasting career upon retirement in 2017, serving as the lead NFL game analyst for The NFL on CBS. He married model Candice Crawford in 2011 and the pair had three sons together. Romo has been released and is due in court on Sept. 21.