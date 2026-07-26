Lt. Gov. Accused in Sweeping Bribery Scheme

Emma Roberts, 35, and actor Cody John, 36, are officially married after exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Photographs obtained by Page Six show the couple saying “I do” in Sun Valley, Idaho, in a ceremony the outlet reported took place in 95-degree heat. Roberts wore a flowing white gown custom-designed by Monique Lhuillier, according to Vogue, while John opted for a brown suit. The Wild Child star’s aunt, Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, 58, was also among the guests at the ceremony. Roberts and John went public with their relationship in 2022 and announced their engagement in July 2024. The actress shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” a joke that appeared to reference a previous incident when Roberts’ mother accidentally shared a photo of her son, Rhodes, online without her permission. Before John, Roberts dated actor Garrett Hedlund, 41, with whom she shares co-parenting duties for their son. The actress also had a high-profile romance with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. Their turbulent relationship included a 2013 domestic violence arrest involving Roberts, though no charges were filed, and the couple later split in 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘American Horror Story’ Star Ties the Knot With Fellow ActorA-LIST WEDDINGEmma Roberts said “I do” in Idaho.
- 2North Carolina Woman Vanishes During Caribbean VacationMISSING IN PARADISEHer husband is asking followers on Facebook for help.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a JarGOLDEN HOURFinally, a mature-skin-friendly bronzer that actually stays put past noon.
- 3Lt. Gov. Accused in Sweeping Bribery SchemeBRIBERY BOMBSHELLProsecutors say the Democratic official accepted campaign donations in exchange for helping advance a COVID-19 testing contract.
- 4Grammy Winner Abruptly Cancels Shows With No ExplanationDRY SPELLFans were left confused after the singer abruptly canceled three shows—including her tour opener—with no explanation.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5Super Bowl Champ Dies at 38‘REST EASY, COACH’The former Patriots player’s family and community remembered him as a devoted father, coach, and mentor who inspired those around him.
- 6Tech Bros Are Snatching Up the World’s Dino BonesTHEY WALK THE EARTHTyrannosaurus Greedy seeking to buy new toys with their fortunes.
- 7’80s Rocker Undergoes Emergency Surgery After ‘Intense Pain’OUCHThe “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” hitman is eager to get back on the road.
- 8‘Divorce of the Century’ Ends With Billionaire’s Huge PayoutCHAMPAGNE PROBLEMSThe businessman is worth nearly $5 billion dollars.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Legendary Director of ‘The Mask’ Dead at 74STAR-MAKERThe legendary director is responsible for jumpstarting some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
- 10Jessica Simpson’s Ex-Football-Star Boyfriend Arrested OFFICER PLEASEThe former Dallas Cowboys quarterback failed several sobriety tests before being taken into custody.
The founder of a North Carolina physical therapy center has gone missing while on a trip to the Caribbean. Police said Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, 44, was last seen Wednesday at Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s, Grenada’s capital. Her husband, Cailen Waddell, shared a photo of her on Facebook, writing: “I expect nothing less than Liz’s safe return - so please send your love, light, thoughts, and prayers our way.” Cailen is a parks manager in Cary, North Carolina, and was not on the trip with his wife, but flew to the island on Friday to help with the search efforts. The couple shares a daughter, who they adopted as an adult in 2024. In December, Liz shared on Instagram that she stopped working mid-November due to health issues. “I’ve learned to give up control and live in the moment. I listen to my body as much as possible and give myself grace when I can’t do the things I want to do,” she wrote. It is unclear why Waddell made the trip to Grenada. Police have not provided further details about the case.
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).
Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.
Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.
Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct.
Lt. Gov. Accused in Sweeping Bribery Scheme
Democratic lieutenant governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke was indicted on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and falsifying campaign committee reports. The charges come after a monthslong investigation by the Hawaii attorney general’s office into allegations that Luke accepted campaign donations from lobbyist and businessman Tobi Solidum in exchange for helping secure a COVID-19 testing contract in 2022, when she chaired the state House Finance Committee. “From the outset of this investigation, I have repeated that we have a commitment to following the facts to where they lead, no matter how long it takes to get there,” Anne Lopez, the state’s attorney general, said. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green called on the lieutenant governor to step down. “The Attorney General announced significant developments in her department’s corruption investigation and has provided an update on their findings,” he said in a statement. “The Lieutenant Governor needs to consider formally resigning to address this matter and so that the state of Hawaiʻi can move forward.” Four others were also indicted in the bribery case, including former Democratic state Rep. Ryan Yamane. Luke has been on leave since April after she was named in the campaign finance investigation.
Country star Kacey Musgraves suddenly canceled three tour performances without explanation, leaving fans both worried and annoyed. The first concert was set to serve as the opening night of her widely anticipated, 25-city “Middle of Nowhere” tour. The eight-time Grammy winner has yet to comment on the cancellations. Musgraves’ original Aug. 20 Chicago opening night, her Aug. 29 concert in Boston, and her Sept. 2 Brooklyn performance have all been axed. Fans were informed of the cancellations without explanation by Ticketmaster. Musgraves’ 29-day tour was originally scheduled to finish up in the U.S. in late October with two nights in Seattle before the singer heads overseas for shows in Australia, England, and Scotland. Some fans speculated on social media that the shows may have been canceled due to disappointing ticket sales. However, American Songwriter noted earlier this week that Musgraves had hit a bit of a “dry spell”—the title of the lead song from her new album, Middle of Nowhere. But the album peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The Daily Beast has reached out to Musgraves’ reps for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Ex-NFL star Jordan Devey has died at the age of 38. The former offensive lineman won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots in 2015. He died by suicide. Devey’s wife, Linsey, wrote on Instagram that she and her husband were just days away from celebrating their 15th anniversary. “We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs,” she wrote. “We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you.” Devey spent his final years coaching high school athletes in Eagle, Idaho. “The fields won’t feel the same without him,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Every practice, every game, every lesson about teamwork, perseverance, and doing things the right way carries a piece of what Jordan stood for. Rest easy, coach.” In a GoFundMe post, Devey’s family hailed his “commitment to uplifting those around him, which extended far beyond sports, as he faithfully served in his church, offering support, counsel, and friendship to anyone in need.” After playing football at Utah’s Snow College and the University of Memphis, Devey launched his NFL career in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens and moved to the Patriots the following year. He also played with the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills. He retired from the NFL in 2021.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Auction houses are making bank selling to tech bros looking for something interesting to do with their bulging pockets—like blow a wad on dinosaur fossils. The explosion in tech wealth is fueling record prices for dino bones—as well as art and expensive watches. The major auction houses racked up nearly $10 billion in sales in the first half of the year, marking one of the strongest annual starts yet, reports CNBC. Sotheby’s reported the best first half in its 300-year history, with $4.4 billion in sales, up 58 percent from last year. A big boost is coming from a new wave of well-heeled younger collectors, getting fat on the artificial intelligence boom, IPOs and zooming stocks. “The wealth being created now is the number one factor in our business right now,” Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart said. “It’s… very visible when you sit here in New York and talk about the SpaceX IPO and different tech IPOs coming and the AI fever.” Prehistoric dinosaur bones are especially hot. Sotheby’s this month sold a 38-foot-long fossilized skeleton of Tyrannosaurus rex “Gus,” named for the owner of the South Dakota ranch where the T-rex was reposing—for $50.1 million, the most expensive fossil yet auctioned. Seven bidders battled for Gus, believed to be 67 million years old. His new owner has yet to be identified.
Poison frontman Bret Michaels had emergency surgery after performing three concerts in “intense pain.” The 63-year-old “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” hitman shared updates from his hospital bed on Facebook this week following his battle with a kidney stone. He was rushed to a hospital after an agonizing seven days. “The pain became intense but... I played through [concerts in] Charleston [West Virginia], Grantville, [Pennsylvania], and a special private show at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane for veterans, active duty, and their families,” he wrote. Michaels noted he was hospitalized “immediately, the next day.” Now “out of post-op recovery after a successful operation,” Michaels said he was looking forward to getting back on the road. He’s next scheduled to perform July 31 in Belleville, Illinois, as part of his Live & Amplified tour, which is running through September. The rocker said he’s “wise enough to know how important family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses play such a vital role in our everyday health.” Michaels had been scheduled to play at the UFC Donald Trump birthday bash at the White House in June, but like nearly every other musician, he dropped out, saying it “evolved into something much more divisive” than what he had signed up for.
A South Korean court has ordered AI billionaire and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, about $645 million. The ruling marks South Korea’s largest-ever divorce settlement, though it falls short of the nearly $1 billion Roh sought. Judges awarded her roughly one-third of the couple’s marital assets, rejecting Chey’s argument that his inherited SK Inc. shares should be excluded from the settlement. The case stems from Chey’s 2015 public confession that he had fallen in love with another woman, Kim Hee-young, and fathered a child with her during his 27-year marriage to Roh, the daughter of former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo. The legal fight also evolved into a dispute over the origins of the SK business empire, with Roh’s attorneys alleging her father secretly helped finance the company’s early expansion, claims Chey has denied. Chey’s fortune has surged in the past years thanks to the AI boom, as SK Hynix, a major supplier of advanced memory chips used in Nvidia’s AI systems, saw its stock soar. His lawyers said they are reviewing Friday’s decision and have not ruled out another appeal.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Chuck Russell, the director of The Mask and many other hit movies, died on Wednesday at 74. A San Diego local fire department responded to his home after reports involving an unconscious man were filed. No cause of death has been disclosed. Russell was born in Park Ridge, Illinois, and moved to Los Angeles after graduating from the University of Illinois. He worked his way up the ladder, beginning as a production assistant for low-budget films early in his career. He earned his first major writing credit with 1984’s sci-fi thriller Dreamscape. Russell’s directorial debut was the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which helped launch Patricia Arquette’s career. He also directed Girls Just to Have Fun in 1985, helping to launch the careers of Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt, as well as Junebug in 2005, which marked the first of six Oscar nominations for its star, Amy Adams. In 1994, he directed the hit The Mask, turning Jim Carrey into a household name and serving as Cameron Diaz’s feature film debut. Russell’s 2002 action-fantasy film The Scorpion King was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first leading role in a major Hollywood film. His final completed project was writing and directing the 2024 supernatural horror remake of Witchboard. Russell is survived by his wife, Ania Zeyne Russell, and three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, 46, was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday night for allegedly operating while intoxicated. According to a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s arrest report, Romo was stopped around 6 p.m. while driving southbound on the I-43 highway. After performing poorly on several field sobriety tests, Romo was taken into custody. The incident occurred after Romo participated in the Wisconsin State Amateur Gold Championship, where he tied for 74th place. Romo previously had a high-profile romance with actress Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. Simpson detailed the breakup in her 2020 memoir Open Book, revealing that Romo ended the relationship after discovering text messages between her and ex-boyfriend John Mayer. She denies that any infidelity occurred. Romo played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, scoring 248 touchdowns. He transitioned into a broadcasting career upon retirement in 2017, serving as the lead NFL game analyst for The NFL on CBS. He married model Candice Crawford in 2011 and the pair had three sons together. Romo has been released and is due in court on Sept. 21.