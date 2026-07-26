‘American Horror Story’ Star Ties the Knot With Fellow Actor
Emma Roberts, 35, and actor Cody John, 36, are officially married after exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Photographs obtained by Page Six show the couple saying “I do” in Sun Valley, Idaho, in a ceremony the outlet reported took place in 95-degree heat. Roberts wore a flowing white gown custom-designed by Monique Lhuillier, according to Vogue, while John opted for a brown suit. The Wild Child star’s aunt, Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, 58, was also among the guests at the ceremony. Roberts and John went public with their relationship in 2022 and announced their engagement in July 2024. The actress shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” a joke that appeared to reference a previous incident when Roberts’ mother accidentally shared a photo of her son, Rhodes, online without her permission. Before John, Roberts dated actor Garrett Hedlund, 41, with whom she shares co-parenting duties for their son. The actress also had a high-profile romance with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. Their turbulent relationship included a 2013 domestic violence arrest involving Roberts, though no charges were filed, and the couple later split in 2015.