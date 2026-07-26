Space Needle Daredevils Pull Off Wild Parachute Escape

Two men climbed over the glass wall of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, flipped over the edge, and parachuted down from the structure on Friday. The BASE jumpers, described as white and in their late 20s, face trespassing charges. According to police, they purchased tickets and entered the Space Needle around 8:50 p.m. Camera footage shows them entering a restroom on the top level of the needle and coming out with helmets on. The pair then climbed over the observation deck’s glass wall before parachuting off the 605-foot tower. “The two guys burst out and they sprinted up to the window. I’m talking like 10 seconds, sprint all the way up to the top, climb over, run and do a backflip off. I mean, it was, it was so crazy because everybody was scared at first when they ran out,” Jacob Jarreau, who was near the observation deck, told KING 5 News. Authorities are unsure where the men landed and have not been able to locate them.