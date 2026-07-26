TikTok Star Battling Alzheimer’s Dies at 49
TikTok creator Rebecca Luna ended her life after a battle with early onset dementia. She was 49. The single mom from British Columbia, Canada, passed away on Saturday afternoon, choosing to die via medically assisted suicide. Luna shared her diagnosis with debilitating early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2025, when she was just 48-years-old. She gained a following on the short-form video platform sharing information about the condition, her doctors appointments, treatment and options, including deciding to die on her own terms at a time of her choosing. Alzheimer’s disease is especially tough on the families and loved ones of those diagnosed, as their mind deteriorates and they no longer remember their own lives and relationships. Just days before her death, Luna told followers she had moved up her Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) date from early August to July 25, explaining that the decision was ultimately about taking control of her own life. On TikTok, a notice was posted announcing her passing. “Rebecca passed away July 25th at approximately 1:15 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. Thank you for your support and privacy,” it reads.