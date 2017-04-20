Aaron Hernandez’s Family Wants to Donate His Brain to Science

The family of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is seeking to donate his brain for scientific research and CTE studies, Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez announced on Thursday. Hernandez, a convicted murderer and former tight end for the New England Patriots, was found hanged to death in his jail cell early Wednesday morning. He was acquitted last week on separate murder charges. So far, though, the medical examiner’s office has not yet released Hernandez’s brain to the family, who wants to donate it to Boston University’s CTE unit. “It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez’s brain illegally,” Baez said. “They have released the body and withheld Aaron’s brain.”