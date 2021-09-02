ABBA Releases Two Singles From Upcoming 40-Year Reunion Album
THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC
Mamma mia! The Swedish pop powerhouse ABBA released two singles Thursday in anticipation of its reunion album, Voyage. The announcement of the record and the songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” come nearly 40 years after the “Dancing Queen” group disbanded, vowing never to reconvene. But Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson said in a video from London, “We have made a new album with ABBA! … The album is in the can now, it’s done. It’s been 40 years, or 39, and it was like no time had passed.” Ulvaeus, Andersson, and fellow “Waterloo” singers Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog are now in their 70s. The title of the 22-song album, slated for a Nov. 5 release, has not been announced. The band is planning a show that will feature hologram renderings of themselves to begin in London in May 2022.