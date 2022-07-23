CHEAT SHEET
Selena’s Father Sues Tribute Band For Profiting Off of Her Name
This tribute ban pissed off the wrong padre. Abraham Quintanilla, father of the late Tejano singer Selena, is suing William Ciaramelli’s ensemble band for using his daughter’s name to promote themselves. Despite ignoring three cease and desist letters from Quintanilla, they used the late signer’s name on merchandise and in the promotional phrases “Almost Selena” and “Anything 4 Selena,” court documents show. In an interview with the New York Post, Ciaramelli said Quintanilla is a “bully” who is money-hungry. “Did I do anything wrong? According to him, yes,” Ciaramelli said. “But according to the world, no!” It’s unclear how much in damages Quintanilla is seeking.