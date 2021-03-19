FBI Task Force Member’s Wife Arrested for Rioting at Capitol
UNHOLY MATRIMONY
Jennifer Marie Heinl, a Pennsylvania charged with taking part in violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is married to a cop who’s part of an FBI task force, WPXI reports. Heinl faces charges for violent entry, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Her husband is a “valued member” of the Shaler Police Department and of the FBI’s violent crime task force in Pittsburgh, according to WPXI. The P.D. said that Heinl’s husband condemned the insurrection and was on-duty at the time. Records show that he filed for divorce a month after she participated in the riots. Police were able to identify Heinl after she was found on Facebook making travel plans with Kenneth Grayson, another insurrectionist facing federal charges. According to court documents, Heinl claimed that she didn’t go inside the Capitol, but a video recording proved she did.