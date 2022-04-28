‘Stunt Activist’ Weaponizes Florida’s New Book-Banning Law to Try and Ban the Bible in Schools
‘THIS DANGEROUS BOOK’
“Let’s be honest—banning books is never a good idea,” Chaz Stevens wrote in a recent email to a Florida school district superintendent, “but what’s fair is fair, and with that in mind, please find attached my request to ban the Bible.” By Wednesday, Stevens, a 57-year-old self-described “stunt activist” who “likes banana daiquiris,” had filed petitions with 63 Florida school districts requesting that they ban the Good Book. His real target, however, is a forthcoming state law intended to make it easier for parents to strong-arm schools into yanking books off their shelves. The measure, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, takes effect July 1. Stevens, who’s ordained in Florida and California as an archbishop with the First Church of Mars, didn’t want to wait that long. “The Bible is a book that has been used to justify slavery, homophobia, and wars for centuries,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “It’s time to ban this dangerous book from our public schools.”