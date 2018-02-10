Actor Idris Elba Proposes to Girlfriend at Movie Screening

CHEAT SHEET
Actor Idris Elba surprised audiences at a screening of his film in London on Saturday by popping the question to his girlfriend live on stage. Elba took to the stage at the Rio Cinema just before a preview of his directorial debut, Yardie, and got down on one knee before his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre. Video of the proposal shows audience members cheering Elba on and jumping to their feet as Dhowre says yes. The theater confirmed the news on Twitter, saying the on-stage marriage proposal was a “first.” “She said yes and there was so much cheering and clapping,” the theater wrote. The couple met last year while Elba was filming The Mountain Between Us, and they have been together since then.