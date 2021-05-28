CHEAT SHEET
    Actor Miles Teller Punched in Hawaii Over Unpaid Wedding Bills: Report

    Pilar Melendez

    National Reporter

    Actor Miles Teller was punched in the face at a Hawaii residence this week over an unpaid bill, TMZ reported on Friday. According to TMZ, Tiller went into a bathroom at the Monkeypod Kitchen, a restaurant in Maui, where a man confronted him, claiming the Whiplash star never paid the bills for his 2019 wedding on the island. The man was reportedly a wedding planner who accused the 34-year-old actor of owing $60,000. TMZ reported that during the fight, which occurred outside of the restaurant’s bathroom, Teller exclaimed that he was going to press charges before leaving with his wife, Keleigh Sperry. The pair have been in Hawaii for the last week. Local police told TMZ they are investigating the incident but have not yet made any arrests, and Teller did not appear to be seriously injured.

