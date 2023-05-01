Invest in Timeless Style and Unmatched Comfort With These Iconic adidas Sneakers
A Step Above
Some sneaker trends are a flash in the pan, but some designs stand the test of time. adidas’ classics, from Stan Smiths to NMD R1s to Superstars to Forums, are standout hits that never go out of style.
The adidas Superstars make you feel like a legend wherever you go. Their rubber outsoles and reinforced toes stand up to years of use. Plus, the full-grain upper (everything above the sole) hugs your feet for a snug fit.
adidas Superstar Shoes
An amazing option for athletes, the adidas Forums give wearers the confidence to outperform the competition. These high-top design provides unparalleled ankle support during agile movements, so you look slick on or off the court.
adidas Forum Mid-Shoes
The adidas NMD_R1s make you feel good about the planet (and your style) at the same time. They’re made partly with primeblue — upcycled plastic waste collected from beaches and coastal communities. You'll be spoiled for choice: there are a whopping 47 colors to choose from.
adidas NMD_R1 Shoe
No roundup of adidas sneakers can be deemed complete without the iconic Stan Smiths. With a classic design — now amplified in bold colors — the Stan Smiths continue to exude an unparalleled sense of fashion. Moreover, the sneakers are incredibly comfortable, thanks to the soft leather uppers and cushy insoles.
adidas Stan Smith Shoes
