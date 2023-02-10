Adidas Facing Mind-Blowing Losses Over Aborted Kanye West Deal

CHEAT SHEET
The fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic outbursts has continued this week as his former business partner Adidas says it’s facing a massive hit to its profits. The German sportswear company—which cut ties with Ye in November—says it will potentially lose hundreds of millions of dollars in 2023 if it doesn’t sell its stock of Yeezy sneakers. “The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should,” CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a statement Wednesday. The company said it expects to return to a profit in 2024 but this year it will lose around $535 million in profits if it scraps its existing Yeezy stock.