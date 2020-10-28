Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges
PILING UP
Adult film star Ron Jeremy was hit with seven additional sexual assault charges on Wednesday for alleged incidents dating back to 1996, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release. The new charges involve six more women, with their ages ranging from 17 to 38, authorities said. The additional charges bring Jeremy to a grand total of 11 forcible rape counts, six counts of forcible oral copulation, eight sexual battery by restraint counts, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of sodomy, assault with the intent to commit rape, assault with the intention to commit forcible penetration digitally, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious victim, and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, according to the DA's office. The 67-year-old faces a maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life if convicted. After pleading not guilty today to the new charges, Jeremy is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 14.