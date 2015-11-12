Afghanistan Vet Gets Medal of Honor

CHEAT SHEET
Army Capt. Florent Groberg received the Medal of Honor at the White House on Thursday, for tackling a suicide bomber in Afghanistan and likely saving a group of senior officers. “On his very worst day, he managed to summon his very best. That’s the nature of courage,” Obama said. “He showed his guts, he showed his training, how you put it all on the line for his teammates. That’s an American we can all be grateful for.” Groberg said the medal belonged to the four servicemembers who died in the same incident. “These are the true heroes, guys who make the ultimate sacrifice, and their families who have to deal with it for the rest of their lives,” he said.