After a Disabled Teen Starved to Death, His Parents Hit the Casino: Court Docs

Read it at The Oregonian
A Washington state couple have been arrested in the starvation death of their severely disabled, adopted son—a 15-year-old who weighed just 61 pounds. Jesse Franks, 56, and Felicia Adams-Franks, 52, of Vancouver, allegedly hit the casino hours after Karreon Franks was pronounced dead at the hospital in November. It later emerged that a child welfare worker had visited the family six days earlier after a relative reported the teen—who was autistic, blind, and nonverbal—looked like a “walking skeleton,” The Oregonian reported. Authorities say Franks and Adams-Franks—who turned themselves in while in California—deprived Karreon of food and physically abused him before his death.