Al Qaeda Backs Syrian Revolt

Not sure if this is an endorsement or a curse. Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has thrown his support behind the Syrian uprising in an eight-minute video entitled “Onwards, Lions of Syria” posted on a website. “If we want freedom, we must be liberated from this regime,” Zawahri said, referring to the government of Bashar al-Assad, which has been trying to put down the revolt in increasingly brutal fashion. But the terrorist leader also warned against relying on the West, the United States, or, really, anybody. “Our people in Syria, don’t depend on the Arab League and its corrupt governments supporting it,” he said. The Arab League is meeting Sunday to discuss whether to revive their observer’s mission in the country.