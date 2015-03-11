Alabama Sees If Harper Lee Was Abused

The state of Alabama is investigating possible elder abuse in connection to the release of Harper Lee’s forthcoming book, Go Set a Watchman, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The state inquiry began a month ago when at least one complaint was filed after the book’s announcement. Authorities have interviewed Lee at her assisted-living facility, along with employees and friends. Some critics argue that Lee’s mental state is too fragile for her to have been cognizant in authorizing the book’s release, while others paint the author as lively and sharp. Lee suffered a stroke in 2007 and has hearing and vision problems. But Lee’s publisher, HarperCollins, as well as her lawyer and literary agent contend the 88-year-old was excited about the release of the long-awaited book, which is slated for July.
