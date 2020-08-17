Alabama ‘Witch’ Charged With Kidnapping Missing Mom’s Son
CHILLING
An Alabama man who calls himself a witch has been charged with kidnapping the toddler son of a missing Georgia woman, the Sun-Sentinel reports. Shannon Demar Ryan was arrested over the weekend and charged with lying to investigators, and new documents filed Monday show Ryan has also been charged with kidnapping Leila Cavett’s toddler son, who was found wandering alone in a Florida apartment complex. Investigators said Monday that Ryan had told officials he had met with Cavett to purchase her vehicle at a gas station, then drove Cavett and her son to Fort Lauderdale, where the two got into a dark sedan.
However, video surveillance did not show the pair getting into any such sedan, the Sun-Sentinel reports, and footage from the apartment complex where Cavett’s son was found places a vehicle resembling Ryan’s gold Lexus in front of the building just before the boy was discovered. Authorities also revealed that Ryan used Cavett’s debit card to make several purchases and that he later purchased duct tape. Cavett’s truck, which appeared intact in footage from before her disappearance, was found with a broken window on the driver’s side and shovels with red droplets inside.