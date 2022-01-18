CHEAT SHEET
Thieves Snatch Pooch From Owner at Gunpoint—Then Come Back for Her Car
A woman who was out walking her dog in Castro Valley, California, on Saturday night, was robbed at gunpoint and the alleged thieves made off with her French bulldog Tito, authorities said. Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly wrote in a statement that around 5:30 p.m., four to five suspects, three of whom were allegedly armed, pulled up to dog owner and her mom in a black SUV before they grabbed her purse and “snatched” Tito. Just a few hours later, at about 9:45 p.m., the suspects allegedly appeared at the victim’s home to steal her car with keys found in her purse. Detectives are “working to identify the suspects and safely recover the dog,” Kelly wrote.