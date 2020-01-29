Alan Dershowitz Said Trump Was More Corrupt Than Hillary Clinton in 2016
Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, currently a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team in his impeachment trial, said in 2016 that Trump was more corrupt than Hillary Clinton and would likely continue to be corrupt if elected president, CNN reports. According to CNN, Dershowitz singled out Trump's legal troubles from Trump University before noting that there was “no comparison” between corruption by Trump and Clinton. “I think there's no comparison between who has engaged in more corruption and who is more likely to continue that if elected President of the United States,” Dershowitz told Trending Today USA radio show. “So I think what we're doing is we're comparing, we're saying, look, neither candidate is anywhere close to perfect, let's vote for the less bad candidate.” He also reportedly called Trump a “destabilizing and unpredictable candidate” in a 2016 book, adding that the president accepted “fringe conspiracy theories peddled by extremists.”
Dershowitz told CNN that he was “campaigning for Clinton” at the time he made the comments in 2016 and that his view on Trump was influenced by “media reports” at the time.