Mauna Loa Alert Level Downgraded as Scientists Say Eruption May End Soon
END IN SIGHT
The world’s largest active volcano may soon stop erupting, according to a weekend update from the U.S. Geological Survey. Mauna Loa, located on Hawaii’s Big Island, began erupting for the first time in four decades on Nov. 27, with rivers of lava oozing down the mountain towards a key Hawaii highway. That flow front has “stagnated” in recent days, the observatory said, adding that both the volcano’s lava and volcanic gas output had been “greatly reduced.” Geological officials said they were lowering the local alert level from a “warning” to a “watch,” reflecting “the limited hazards associated with current activity.” They predicted that high levels of eruption would “not resume based on past eruptive behavior,” with its current behavior suggesting “that the eruption may end soon.” Volcanoes can be unpredictable, however, and officials noted the possibility that eruptive activity could continue, along with volcanic ash emissions. As of Sunday, flight restriction remained in place around the site up to 1,500 feet above the ground.