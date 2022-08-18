Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has found “someone way better” than former President Donald Trump to support for president in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The InfoWars host and “Stop the Steal” advocate announced on his broadcast this week that he had “pigheadedly” supported the twice-impeached ex-president for years, but those days were long gone.

An outspoken anti-vaxxer, Jones claimed to his audience that he already “disagreed” with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed and the ex-president’s mild-at-best advocacy for the COVID-19 vaccines. However, he felt “we had to keep him in office because of the nightmare scenario” of either a Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden presidency.

Jones was a key MAGA media figure who pushed the “big lie” that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election due to widespread voter fraud, and was present during the Capitol insurrection. Since then, the Justice Department began investigating his role in the riots and he has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 House committee, which recently received texts that his lawyers accidentally leaked during his latest Sandy Hook trial.

“With that said, I am supporting DeSantis,” Jones declared on InfoWars this week. “DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don’t just watch a man’s actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity.”

He added: “This is what Trump should be like. And I’ve been hammering this point, and he’s doing it now. And we have someone that is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.”

This isn’t the first time that Jones has wavered on his support for Trump. Last month, he urged MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to run for president, saying she was “smarter” than both Trump and DeSantis. He’s also called the ex-president a “dumbass” for telling his supporters to get vaccinated, threatened to “dish dirt” on Trump for pushing the vaccine, and even openly wished he “never would have fucking met Trump” because he’s “fucking sick of him.”