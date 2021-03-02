Infowars’ Alex Jones in Leaked Video: Wish I ‘Never Would Have Fucking Met Trump’
MR. JONES AND ME
Alex Jones, Infowars host and mass purveyor of conspiracy theories, has some regrets about supporting the former president. In a leaked video from January 2019 published by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Jones—shooting a documentary—tells the camera, “I wish I never would have fucking met Trump.” Jones continues, “I’m so sick of fucking Donald Trump, man. God, I’m fucking sick of him. And I’m not doing this because, like, I’m kissing his fucking ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of it.” Jones, who has said on his show that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a false flag and that Hillary Clinton is a literal demon, among other bogus claims, invited former President Trump on his show during his 2016 campaign. Caolan Robertson, the documentary filmmaker who provided the footage, said he leaked the footage in order to “back up his claim that Jones is motivated by a desire to exploit Trump’s fans,” according to the SPLC. Robertson also told the SPLC that Jones told he could sell his viewers “dick pills,” as they would “buy anything.”