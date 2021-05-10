Navalny Doctor Found Alive After Disappearing in Forest Full of Bears
OUT OF THE WOODS
Things didn’t sound good for Alexander Murakhovsky when he vanished for two days in a forest known to have a large bear population over the weekend. But the doctor—who notoriously lied about what had made Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sick after his nerve-agent poisoning last summer—has reportedly been found alive after making it out of the woods. According to The Moscow Times, Murakhovsky was taken to a hospital after he made it to a village near the forest in the Omsk Oblast region of Russia. After Navalny’s poisoning, Murakhovsky insisted that the Putin critic had merely come down with pancreatitis and hypoglycemia, and he tried to block his patient’s transfer to a German hospital before eventually signing off on it. Two other doctors who treated Navalny at the Omsk hospital—Sergei Maksimishin and Rustam Agishev—have died since the incident.