Alleged Capitol Rioter With ‘Minimal’ Legal Training Will Represent Himself in Court
DO YOUR OWN BESMIRCH
A Kansas man with limited legal training has elected to represent himself in court on eight charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal judge allowed William Pope, 36, to waive his constitutional right to counsel at the trial as he answers allegations including an attempt to force open the door to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. “Your honor, I feel like I know the facts of my case better than anyone,” Pope told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a hearing via video link on Tuesday. Pope admitted having “just minimal” legal training, but said he felt he was best-placed to defend himself in court. “As you’ve noted, the charges against me that the government has brought are very serious,” he added. “And I believe that I need a vigorous defense to counteract those. And I believe I’m the best one able to do that.”