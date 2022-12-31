CHEAT SHEET
    Alleged De Niro Burglar Wants to Apologize to Him

    THE FAN

    NYPD officers take suspect Shanice Aviles to Central Booking.

    Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News via Getty

    The woman charged with burglarizing Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home told the New York Post that she is a big fan of the actor and would love to tell him she’s sorry for creeping in through a basement door. “I love his movies, all of them! My mother, my grandmother, my grandfather, we all used to watch them,” Shanice Aviles said in a jailhouse interview in which she complained she was “set up” by cops but did not deny entering the townhouse. “I didn’t take any of his stuff. I didn’t have any of his stuff on me,” Aviles, 30, said, although cops allege she was caught wearing headphones from his pad and rummaging through Christmas gifts. “I would love to apologize to him,” she added.

