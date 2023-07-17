CHEAT SHEET
Alleged Georgia Mass Shooter Suffered From Mental Health Issues, Mother Says
The suspect in a mass shooting this weekend in Georgia allegedly needed mental help for nearly a decade, according to his family. The alleged shooter Andre Longmore’s mother, Lorna Dennis, told WSB-TV that her son was hospitalized in 2014 following a mental breakdown, thereafter refusing to get assistance as he “kept deteriorating.” She added: “It’s hard to lose your son, and it’s also hard to know your son cost the [lives] of so many people.” Longmore allegedly shot and killed four of his Hampton neighbors on Saturday morning, before exchanging gunfire with police. Longmore managed to escape to a neighborhood 15 miles away, where he was later found and killed by police during another shootout.