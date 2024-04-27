Mayor Blasts Cop’s Treatment of Supermodel Gisele Bündchen as ‘Wholly Unacceptable’
‘WHOLLY INAPPROPRIATE’
A Florida mayor has slammed a police officer who pulled over supermodel Gisele Bündchen while she was trying to escape the paparazzi for not handling the situation better. Bündchen was in tears as she explained she was being stalked by the photographer. “Everywhere I go I have these fucking guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can’t do nothing. I just want to live my life,” she says, before the officer says “there’s nothing I can do about that.” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Wednesday’s interaction between the unidentified cop and Bündchen was “wholly unacceptable.” “I was dismayed yesterday to watch a video interaction of one of our residents speaking to one of our police officers,” Burkett wrote in a letter, obtained by WPLG, to Surfside Interim Police Chief Henry Doce. “As one watches the video, it becomes clear very early in same that the resident is upset and frightened.” It is unclear if Bündchen filed a report with the authorities.