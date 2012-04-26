Alleged Head of New England Mob Held

CHEAT SHEET
If you’re running a notorious crime syndicate under federal investigation, you might want to use more veiled language when threatening terrifying violence. Anthony DiNunzio, 53, has been arrested for racketeering and conspiracy in connection with the New England branch of the Cosa Nostra crime family. In their indictment, authorities say he was recorded boasting that he’d remain the boss even if he went to jail and telling members of New York’s Gambino crime family that he would bury disobedient members alive. “You and I get to watch you die in the ground,” DiNunzio allegedly said. DiNunzio allegedly came to power in late 2009 and oversaw the organization's extortion of Rhode Island strip clubs and other businesses.