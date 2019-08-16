CHEAT SHEET
FAST SPREAD
Almost Two Dozen People Got Hepatitis A From Outbreak in New Jersey Golf Club, Officials Say
Almost two dozen people contracted Hepatitis A from a food handler at a New Jersey golf club in late July, NJ.com reports. The Morris County Office of Health Management said 22 people got Hepatitis A between June 9 and June 30 at Mendham Golf & Tennis Club. Notifications were made to those exposed, though they were not made until July 5—two days after health officials first learned that the food handler had the contagious virus. The illness is reportedly spread through close physical contact or contaminated food consumption. In a statement, Mendham Township said the outbreak was contained to the members-only club—but noted that new cases could crop up until August 19, which marks the end of the incubation period for the virus. The club was also found to be complying with “hand hygiene and glove use” during food preparation.