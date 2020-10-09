Alvin Cole’s Mom Arrested For Protesting Failure to Charge Officer Who Fatally Shot Him
‘Y’ALL KILLED MY SON’
The mom and sisters of Alvin Cole—who was fatally shot by Wisconsin police earlier this year—were reportedly arrested Thursday night by cops targeting protesters who were out after curfew. Protests erupted in the city of Wauwatosa earlier this week following the announcement that the police officer who shot 17-year-old Cole in February will not face any criminal charges. According to USA Today, Tracy, Taleavia and Tristiana Cole were taken into custody during Thursday night’s protests. They were reportedly detained a few hours after a 7 p.m. curfew. A livestream of the incident reportedly showed Tracy Cole screaming at cops as they pulled her out of a car and handcuffed her. She is reported to have said: “I’m Alvin Cole’s mother... I can’t believe y’all did this to me. Y’all killed my son.”