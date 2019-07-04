CHEAT SHEET
BEST OF UPGRADES
Amazon Is Giving Prime Members Upwards of 40% Off on Its Home Brand Stone & Beam
Since Amazon’s home furnishing brand Stone & Beam launched in 2017, they’ve gathered some top ratings on great upgrades for any home. And right now, Amazon’s running a sale just for Prime members, giving them up to 43% off Stone & Beam products, including some top-rated finds we think you should take a look at. We’re huge fans of basic kitchen upgrades so couldn’t resist the 12-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware Set. The 80/20 stainless steel and aluminum construction means you’re getting durable, easy-to-clean, and oven-safe cookware that’s dishwasher safe and gorgeous on display. Right now, the entire set is $102, or 30% off. Or check out the Bryson A-Frame Bookcase Shelf Stand, a magnificent wood-and-iron display for your books, plants, and photos. It’s made out of reclaimed hardwoods and metal and combines an industrial style with a modern rustic design — a beautiful-yet-highly-functional addition to your home that is sure to make anything on it look that much better. Right now, you can get it for $568 (43% off). Of course, stepping up lamps is an easy way to step up your space. And this Deco Metal Frame Standing Floor Lamp is a great step in that direction. Its four-legged base and white linen shade contrast in a contemporary style that will look good in any room. It’s going for $95 (20% off). And if you want a mightier upgrade yet, look no further than the Bradbury Chesterfield Tufted Sofa Couch, measuring it at nearly eight feet and built with an eye to comfort. You’ll be glad to sip on wine at the end of a long day on it or curl up and fall asleep to a binge-worthy show (or both). You can get the sofa right now for $630, or 43% off. We don’t expect these prices to last long, considering the high ratings and happy reviews Stone & Beam often gets. | Shop on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.