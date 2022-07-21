Amber Heard Files Notice to Appeal in Johnny Depp Defamation Saga
IT DRAGS ON
Amber Heard filed a notice to appeal the jury’s decision in her high-profile defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, court records indicate. A judge recently denied Heard’s attempts to get a retrial on various grounds, including doubts about a juror’s true identity. A spokesperson for Depp said that his legal team “remain[s] confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” which demanded that Heard pay $10 million in damages. Of the appeal, a spokesperson for Heard said that they believe there were clerical errors that “prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment…While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.” A recent study found that pro-Depp trolls perpetrated a vast online campaign of abuse against Heard and her female defenders.