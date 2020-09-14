‘Ambushed’ Los Angeles County Deputies Expected to Survive Injuries, Says Sheriff
‘LONG-TERM IMPACT’
The two Los Angeles County deputies who were shot in what authorities have described as an ambush attack are expected to survive their injuries, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Video of the incident appears to show an individual in dark clothes walking up to the deputies’ car, unloading a gun into it, and running away. “It looks like they’re going to be able to recover,” said the sheriff on Sunday afternoon. He added: “We’ll see what the long-term impact is. We don’t know that yet, but they survived the worst.” The deputies have not been identified by name, but are reported to be a 31-year-old mother and a 24-year-old man. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to capture of the shooter, who has not been identified. Both President Donald Trump and election rival Joe Biden have condemned the shooting.