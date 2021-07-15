Booksellers Association Apologizes for Including Anti-Trans Book in Member Pack
‘INEXCUSABLE’
The American Booksellers Association apologized Wednesday night after an anti-transgender book was sent in a bi-monthly mailing pack to its subscribers. The book, Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, has been criticized for its condemnation of teenagers identifying as transgender. The book has been pulled from Target’s websites, according to the Associated Press, and Amazon employees urged the company to remove the book from its marketplace. “This is a serious, violent incident that goes against ABA’s ends policies, values, and everything we believe and support. It is inexcusable,” the organization said in a tweet. “We’ve begun addressing this today and are committed to engaging in the critical dialogue needed to inform concrete steps to address the harm we caused.”
It’s not the first screw up the organization has made this month. Last week, the group apologized for mixing up the cover of a book written by six Black fiction writers with right-wing troll Candace Owens’ book on a bestseller list.