American Doctors Killed in Kabul Attack

Three American doctors were shot and killed Thursday by an Afghan police officer at the Cure International Hospital in Kabul. The police officer was recently assigned to protect the hospital, which specializes in helping disabled Afghans and has a maternal-care unit for help with premature births. On April 4, an Afghan police officer also shot and killed a photographer for the Associated Press, and wounded a correspondent. “We are aware of this shooting at the Cure hospital and our investigation is ongoing, but we do not know if it was carried out by our men,” said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. Cure is a Christian-based charity.