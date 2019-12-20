Changing the World Together, This Is the Humanist Plan to Address Climate Change
Currently, the Earth is the only known planet that can support life in our vast universe. However, humanity’s actions over the past several decades has put the only habitable planet for humans in an increasingly precarious position. According to NASA, multiple peer-reviewed studies show that 97% of climate scientists believe climate-warming trends over the past decade are extremely likely due to human activity. The threat of climate change has become a humanist issue.
That’s why the American Humanist Association launched the Humanist Environmental Response Effort (HERE) for Climate, a project that connects activists with the resources needed to encourage local and immediate change. HERE for Climate, provides a myriad of proactive ideas and actionable steps that address climate change both individually and communally. From writing to newspaper editors to hosting local events to marching in demonstrations: these may seem like small steps but, in the grand scheme of things, they will be huge. The AHA believes the only way humanity can mitigate climate change is through sustained personal and collective action.
Feeling inspired? Learn more on how you can take action.