Amy Schumer Lets the World in on Her ‘Big Secret’

Amy Schumer used her new semi-autobiographical Hulu series Life & Beth to come out with a big secret: She has been diagnosed with trichotillomania, an impulse disorder that causes hair-pulling. “I think everybody has a big secret and that’s mine,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long.” Schumer said the disease has been a lifelong struggle, and forced her to wear a wig as she’s pulled out too much hair. She said she wanted to include the disorder in the show to ease her own pain with it and to help people who may not have an outlet. “I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore,” she said.