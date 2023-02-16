Andre Leon Talley Slays Even in Death With Boffo Auction

Read it at artnet
An auction of fashion icon Andre Leon Talley’s belongings brought huge prices on Wednesday, with items selling for many times the estimates. His Norma Kamali red puffer coat was priced at $500-$800 and went for $25,200; a silk cape listed at $3,000-$5,000 sold for more than $20,000. Someone paid $32,000 for a Horst P. Horst’s potrait of Diana Vreeland clad in red, 10 times the estimate, adding to a total haul of $1.4 million. Talley, the first black creative director at Vogue, died a year ago.