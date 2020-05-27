CHEAT SHEET
Andrea Boccelli Says His ‘Whole Family’ Had COVID-19
World-renowned singer Andrea Bocelli has recovered from COVID-19 and donated his plasma for research, as has his wife. Speaking to Italian newspaper La Stampa from the hospital where he gave blood, the 61-year-old said, “My whole family was infected...We all had a fever—though thankfully not high ones—with sneezing and coughing,” he said. “I had to cancel many concerts... It was like living a nightmare because I felt like I was no longer in control of things. I was hoping to wake up at any moment.” The singer has two sons who were also infected, and he gave a concert on April 12 a month after he tested positive.