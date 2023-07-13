Andrew Tate Sues Florida Woman Over Trafficking Allegations
‘SERIAL LIAR’
The misogynist influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, filed a lawsuit Thursday against a Florida woman they blame for their arrest in Romania in December. The brothers claim the woman conspired with others to levy fake human trafficking and rape allegations against them, resulting in a raid on their Bucharest estate, where they remain on house arrest. The suit claims the brothers lost their freedom and millions from the allegations, so they asked a Palm Beach County, Florida, judge for $5 million in damages. Citing evidence from multiple people, Romanian authorities allege the brothers recruited victims to their estate with declarations of love, but forced them into pornography and locked them inside Tate’s home. The suit claim the brothers have security footage to show the alleged victims could come and go as they pleased. The suit called the primary defendant a “serial liar, manipulator and schemer.” The AP could not reach the defendants in the suit for comment.