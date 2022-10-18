Andrew Cuomo Is Back to Solve Government Dysfunction... With a Weekly Podcast
NEW MEGAPHONE
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo couldn’t stay away from the megaphone for long after he was ousted last year over sexual harassment allegations. He announced Tuesday he’s starting a weekly podcast called “As a Matter of Fact” in a one-year deal with the Quake platform. Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under President Donald Trump, will be the podcast’s first guest. Cuomo said the show will mimic radio call-ins as he wants to “hear from people—their questions, their issues—and have that dialogue.” But he stressed to Axois that it will also feature “fact-based coverage” of daily news and policy solutions. “There’s a fundamental problem with the entire system here," Cuomo told Axios. “We have such division of people and we have such dysfunction of government, and part of it is this hyper-partisan, extreme dialogue that goes on.” Cuomo also said that he’s “learned from” last year’s scandal. “There is a new sensitivity that I didn’t fully appreciate that some people have, and some people have a new sense of cultural boundaries that I didn’t appreciate enough,” he said.